‘Unitree G1’ robot turns heads racing with laughing kids in Brooklyn Bridge Park: Watch

An intriguing video of the Unitree G1 humanoid robot at Brooklyn Bridge Park has gone viral, showcasing a lighthearted and slightly surreal interaction between cutting-edge robotics and everyday city life. The video filmed shows the 4.3-foot-tall Unitree G1 weaving past joggers and benches at up to 7.4mph.

Launched in 2024 by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, this 77-pound bout with agile movements costs around $44,000 for the education version. It even performed flips during China’s 2026 Spring Festival Gala. Onlookers filmed the fun scene, sparking cheers from some over the tech milestone and caution from others regarding safety near children.

The video drew interesting comments, with one user writing: "I have always wondered whether robots designed to assist humans really need to be humanoid. It’s something I’ve questioned for a long time.”

The second wrote: “When a humanoid robot starts casually interacting with kids on the street, the future isn't coming-it’s already here."

The recent video offers an enchanting glimpse of how the world could finally set aside differences and be united at peace, as AI and robots seen running with children on the streets of New York city.