Camila Morrone’s beau Cole Bennett makes rare confession about her amid her new show release
Camila Morrone’s boyfriend Cole Bennett makes unexpected claim as he celebrates her new Netflix show
Camila Morrone’s boyfriend Cole Bennett has shared his raw feeling for her.
As Morrone’s new show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a horror series, debuted on Netflix on March 26, 2026, Bennett paid her a heartfelt homage, posting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the project.
Reposting the 28-year-old American-Argentine actress and model’s newest Instagram post, the 29-year-old American music video director wrote, “Never been more proud of someone.”
“She is the most dedicated person I know AND she’s freakishly talented. The damn girl inspires me every day,” he acknowledged.
Notably, Bennet did not stop there, as he continued singing praises of her in his Instagram Stories, writing, “She gave her life to this project for many many months and now it’s finally available for the world to see.”
The Eminem: GNAT star also heaped praise on Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’s team before concluding his post, asking fans to “show love to my laaaaady right now.”
For those unaware, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a miniseries, which Haley Z. Boston created for Netflix along with Duffer Brothers.
The recently released series has an ensemble cast, including Morrone as Rachel, Adam DiMarco as Nicky, Rachel's fiancé, Amanda Fix, Ted Levine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gus Birney, Jeff Wilbusch, and others.
It is pertinent to mention that the story of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen revolves around “Rachel and Nicky are engaged to be married in a week. Before they can tie the knot, though, something very bad happens to get in the way.”
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