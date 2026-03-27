Druski's Erika Kirk backlash: Will comedian do damage control again like JSN drama?

Druski under fire over Erika Kirk parody? Will he do damage control again

Druski has never shied away from courting controversy. His latest is a parody of Erika Kirk, the wife of slain commentator Charlie Kirk.



“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America. Those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they are the ones who matter most," he says in the video.

The skit is drawing strong criticism from conservative circles.

But this is not the first time he has landed in trouble. Recently, he had to do damage control after blundering the name of Jaxon Smith-Njigba – an NFL player – while honouring him.

A section of social media slammed the comedian, stating the joke did not land. The outrage, however, became so loud that Druski had to step back.

“I like to mess around… but sometimes you go too far,” he recently told CBS Mornings, adding that he privately reached out to the NFL star to apologise for his joke; however, he did not reply back.

“And you know sometimes you can go too far. I even hit him up ... I reached out and congratulated him and the team on the Super Bowl. I think that was an amazing thing. I didn’t get any response back, but I did reach out. I tried.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

He continued, “When we talk about walking the line of comedy, you know sometimes you do have to take that chance."

“It’s not all going to be a successful hit; nothing you do in anything when you try to pursue greatness is going to be success, success, success."

But amid an apology to Jaxon, he slightly doubled down, saying the NFL star is tricky and that people can mix it up.

“If most people pronounce that name, I think they will fumble up"—even though it's pretty clear that he knows he did it on purpose. Sigh.

Now, in the wake of backlash from conservative circles, it is yet to be seen whether Druski will do damage control again.