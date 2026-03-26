'Harry Potter' young stars attend first glitzy red-carpet party but under tight curfew: Find out here
'Harry Potter's trio of stars get their first taste of fame, but with a twist
Young stars of the Harry Potter TV series seemed to have tasted fame for the first time up close when they arrived at a glitzy party thrown by HBO.
The bash was for the launch of the streaming app in the U.K., and the wizarding trio Dominic McLauhlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton stepped into the spotlight at the event's red carpet in London.
It marked the trio's first-ever red-carpet appearance, and therefore, much is to come, but they were under a strict curfew.
As Variety reports, the child stars are not allowed to stay past 7:30 p.m. However, their adult co-stars are bound by no such restriction as they enjoy the night.
In addition, Hollywood megastars attended the glam event, including Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow. Stars such as Matt Smith, Aimee Lou Wood, and James Norton were also present.
Notably, the launch was kicked off at the same time as the Harry Potter teaser was released online.
WBD's CEO, J.B. Perrette, in a speech, says, “This has been a moment that has been years, if not decades, in the making."
Similarly, HBO CEO Casey Bloys adds, “It’s a big deal for us to be here. We’re proud to launch in the U.K. and Ireland, and for our library and all our shows to be available.”
However, the stunning launch is marred by questions about the future of HBO Max in the wake of Paramount's winning bid over Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio's parent company.
-
Keith Urban sparks fear of relapse as Nicole Kidman divorce drama deepens
-
DeepMind unveils Lyria 3 Pro for high-end AI music creation: Here’s how it works
-
Josh Duhamel opens up about reality of marrying Fergie
-
Zendaya roasts 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson: 'That's crazy, need to get the whole thing'
-
Why Josh Duhamel believes his fans will be 'alienated' if he talks politics
-
Chappell Roan's security guard takes 'full responsibility' for his interaction with Jorginho's daughter?
-
'Buffy' star Nicholas Brendon's death case takes massive turn
-
Meryl Streep left shaken on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set: Here is what shocked her