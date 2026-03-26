'Harry Potter' young stars attend first glitzy red-carpet party but under tight curfew: Find out here

'Harry Potter' stars appear on HBO launch event but face early-home restrictions

Young stars of the Harry Potter TV series seemed to have tasted fame for the first time up close when they arrived at a glitzy party thrown by HBO.



The bash was for the launch of the streaming app in the U.K., and the wizarding trio Dominic McLauhlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton stepped into the spotlight at the event's red carpet in London.

It marked the trio's first-ever red-carpet appearance, and therefore, much is to come, but they were under a strict curfew.

As Variety reports, the child stars are not allowed to stay past 7:30 p.m. However, their adult co-stars are bound by no such restriction as they enjoy the night.

In addition, Hollywood megastars attended the glam event, including Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow. Stars such as Matt Smith, Aimee Lou Wood, and James Norton were also present.

Notably, the launch was kicked off at the same time as the Harry Potter teaser was released online.

WBD's CEO, J.B. Perrette, in a speech, says, “This has been a moment that has been years, if not decades, in the making."

Similarly, HBO CEO Casey Bloys adds, “It’s a big deal for us to be here. We’re proud to launch in the U.K. and Ireland, and for our library and all our shows to be available.”

However, the stunning launch is marred by questions about the future of HBO Max in the wake of Paramount's winning bid over Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio's parent company.