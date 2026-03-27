Miley Cyrus gets real about 'the fake that made her' at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Miley Cyrus turned her Innovator Award win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards into an emotional moment honouring her Hannah Montana roots.

For those unaware, Hannah Montana, a sitcom, revolves around Cyrus’s Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana.

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, Cyrus made a heartfelt speech after winning the Innovator Award.

For the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter, completing 20 years of Hannah Montana is “a dream come true.”

She jokingly said, “My double denim and gold scarf thank you, because they’ve been waiting over a decade to leave the house.”

Cyrus admitted that Hannah Montanna had a great impact on her real life because she drew inspiration from her character in her music career.

And she “fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you.”

The Heart of Glass crooner opened up about her concept of innovation that she has been implementing throughout her career.

Cyrus explained, “Innovation for me hasn’t been about leaving who I’ve been behind, but about keeping the journey of finding myself a lot of fun. I’ve always written songs and told stories because I love it, and winning awards for that work is of course rewarding, but it’s not my compass, because if it was, I’m sure I’d end up very lost.”

“When the win isn’t recognition, but making art that reaches the hearts of people I may never meet, it brings me a kind of joy that is deeply meaningful. Younger me is so honored to share this moment with you. I’m proud to stand here and tell you how much you mean to me,” she concluded.

It is important to note that the artists who have brought positive change in the music and global culture in their careers have been receiving the iHeartRadio Innovator Award since its inception in 2014.

Notably, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, U2, and Chance the Rapper have received the award.