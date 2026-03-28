Gaten Matarazzo, Sean Giambrone take a jab at Timothée Chalamet in 'Pizza Movie' promo

Gaten Matarazzo made fun of Timothée Chalamet in a promo clip for his forthcoming film, Pizza Movie.

Matarazzo, along with his Pizza Movie costar Sean Giambrone, chose a unique way to announce their new Hulu film in a joint Instagram post.

Standing outdoors and bellowing with all his strengths, the 23-year-old American actor said in the video, “Pizza Movie is an American film that comes out on April 3, 2026.”

“It’s on Hulu, streaming! It’s not in the theaters, we wanted it to be in the theaters, but they said ‘No!" Giambrone added, as loudly as he could, suddenly appearing from beneath to be in the clip.

Building excitement for Pizza Movie’s release, Matarazzo and Giambrone started cheering and the frame kept widening to show the full background of both stars, who were standing on a picnic table in a park.

Notably, their clip is an imitation of Chalamet’s video, which he posted on December 22, 2025 to promote his film Marty Supreme.

The video featured Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend standing outdoors and yelling at the top of his lungs to disclose the release date of his then-forthcoming film.

“Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out on Christmas Day 2025!” Chalamet said, screaming at that time.

Matarazzo and Giambrone concluded their video, taking a jab at the Dune star’s recent controversial comments about ballet and opera.

“By the way, we want to be clear that we love the ballet and we love the opera!” they screamed before a graphic for their movie appeared on the screen.

It is pertinent to mention that Pizza Movie is a stoner comedy film which stars Daniel Redcliff, Jack Martin, Sarah Sherman, Lulu Wilson, Marcus Scribner, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Matarazzo, Giambrone, and others.

Pizza Movie is a tale of two college roommates who take some special drugs called "M.I.N.T.S." and “experience a terrifying, hallucinogenic high. The only way to counteract the drug is to eat pizza. They must navigate through the high in order to get the pizza delivered by a drone.”

Here's the trailer of Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone's upcoming movie.



