'Laguna Beach' stars Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad take subtle swipe at past drama

Laguna Beach stars Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad reflected on their feud and how they resolved it.

The cast of the MTV reality show reunited on the red carpet to celebrate the show’s reunion special — The Reunion: Laguna Beach at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Cavallari and Conrad revealed how they mended their chaotic relationship after constant fights on the series in a talk with PEOPLE magazine on the red carpet.

For those unaware, both television personalities appeared together on Laguna Beach in 2004, which featured a group of high school students as they experienced the highs and lows of being a teen in Southern California. The pair fought over their common love interest Stephen Colletti, which was fuelled by the producers.

Revealing how she made peace with Cavallari, Conrad said, “I think it was great. It was part of what we wanted to show is that we've all grown, we're all adults, a lot of us are parents. And I think that as you get older, you're not worried about the small stuff.”

She unveiled that they both “have so much in common” and have been friends since last year, as they started filming the reunion.

“We've been having so much fun just texting and talking and laughing together,” Conrad concluded.

Cavallari is also “really happy” that they have reconciled, adding that she is “thankful” for having an “opportunity to even do that.”

“And it's been, obviously for us we haven't had any beefs for the last however many years. We’re adults,” The Hills alum explained. “We've all moved past it, but I think it's nice and to show everybody that we've moved past it is going to be really therapeutic in a lot of ways.”

She went on to say that “everyone wants to still believe that we're enemies,” even when they have resolved all the conflicts between them.

“But it's been great getting to know her now as an adult. And I've realized we actually have a lot more in common than I think both of us ever thought. So it's been interesting to see,” Kristin Cavallari admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that other Laguna Beach stars, who graced the red carpet, were Dieter Schmitz, Morgan Smith, Colletti, Christina Sinclair, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, and Jessica Smith Evans.

The Reunion: Laguna Beach will stream on the Roku Channel on April 10, 2026.