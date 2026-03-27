Chelsea Handler 'flips' the script on dating after 40: 'Get too serious'

Chelsea Handler recently opened up about her dating life and how advancing age impacted it.

Handler appeared on the Thursday, March 27th episode of the IRL podcast, where she sat with host Angie Martinez and talked about her romantic life.

As the conversation went deeper, the 51-year-old American comedian and actress revealed why she avoids building her life around a partner despite having a relationship with a 14-year-old younger man, whom she first crossed paths with at a casino in Las Vegas.

Martinez inquired if she ever felt the age gap between them is a negative aspect of their relationship, to which she admitted that she was not ready to date someone younger than her; however, she doesn’t “really feel anything” about it.

"When I was young, 20s, 30s, I always dated older guys. 20s, like 20 years older than me. I always dated 40-year-olds when I was 20, 50-year-olds when I was 30," This Means War actress shared.

The visible change in her preferences came when she turned 40 and made a firm decision to not date 60-year-old men.

"Like, I've got to flip it and reverse it, you know? So, now I'm heading in the opposite direction because I'm too hot to be dating a 65-year-old. Let's be honest," Handler quipped.

"I mean, I don't work this hard on myself and take such good care of myself so that I can't have fun and, you know, have a good time,” the Girls Behaving Badly star confessed, stating that she prioritises her independence.

"I like traveling a lot. I like hooking up with guys. I don't like to get too serious. I don't want someone in my space all the time," she noted.

It is important to note that Chelsea Handler, who considers marriage an “outdated” practice, has been in relationships with notable figures such as 50 Cent, Jo Koy, Ted Harbert, Dave Salmoni, Ralph Fiennes, and others.