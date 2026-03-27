John Mellencamp dedicates iHeartRadio Music Award to daughter Teddi: 'That's Your'

John Mellencamp dedicates iHeartRadio Music Award to daughter Teddi

John Mellencamp added another feature to his cap on Thursday night as he received the Icon Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The rock icon received the honor from his daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, who is currently battling stage four skin cancer.

Before presenting the trophy to her famous dad, the TV personality delivered an emotional speech in which she called the legendary singer her "best friend."

Following her speech, John came on stage to receive the award and quickly handed it back to the reality star in a heartfelt moment of appreciation.

"I'm gonna take this award, and I'm going to give it to Teddi, that's yours," John declared.

The Rain On The Scarecrow then reflected on his long career in the music industry.

"I've been doing this (for) 50 years, and I've enjoyed most of it," joked John. "I want to say that, for all you young people who are starting out, there's nothing closer to heaven than writing a song or hearing your songs on the radio, or having a show."

Concluding his speech, the 74-year-old added, "Good luck to all you young people, and I hope that guys enjoy your 50 years as much as I did mine."