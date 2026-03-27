Zayn Malik revisits intimate past in 'Sideways'

Zayn Malik’s latest song Sideways hints at her intimate relationships in the past.

For those unaware, Malik dropped his R&B inspired single track on March 27, 2026. The song is the second solo song from his forthcoming studio album, KONNAKOL. The first single track, Die for Me, came out last month.

Sideways offers an insight into the Night Changes crooner’s lost romance, as he croons, “I miss lookin’ at you sideways/ face-to-face with your lips on mine.”

“And our legs on the pillowcase/ sideways, late at night with your love lying next to mine,” he sings.

KONNAKOL, which will be out on April 17, 2026 via Mercury Records, follows the 2024 release of Room Under the Stairs.

Articulating his thoughts about his upcoming album, Malik said in a statement, “Konnakol in its definition is the act of creating percussive sounds with one’s voice but what it means to me lies somewhere much deeper. It is a sound that holds the reverberation of a time before words existed.”

The English singer stated the album “is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who I am, where I come from and where I intend to go,’” noting that he has “always drawn on my heritage for inspiration since I first started making my own music.”

It is pertinent to mention that he will also promote his new album, embarking on the Konnakol Tour, his biggest solo album, which will start on May 12 in Manchester, England, at AO Arena.

Zayn Malik will also tour cities including Mexico City, London, São Paulo, and Los Angeles before wrapping it up in Miami on November 20, 2026.