James Tolkan, 'Back to the Future' actor, passes away at 94

James Tolkan, famous for his roles in Top Gun and Back to the Future, has passed away at the age of 94.

Tolkan’s spokesperson announced the tragic news of his demise on behalf of his family on March 26, 2026.

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Bob Gale, writer-producer, and the official website of Back to the Future also confirmed his passing.

The renowned American character actor’s representative for public appearances, John Alcantar, also told USA TODAY, "The news is sadly true about James.”

"James was a beloved professional who lived a good, full life,” Alcantar stated; however, he did not reveal the cause of Tolkan’s death.

It is pertinent to mention that the late actor gave more than 50 years of his life to the world of entertainment.

He worked in television series and movies, including Naked City, Bone Tomahawk, Master of the Universe, Back in Time, Cobra, Robo Warriors, True Blood, Boiling Point, and many others.

Tolkan was shot to fame with his portrayal of principal Mr. Strickland in the 1985’s science fiction film Back to the Future and its sequel in 1989.

In 1990, he returned to the film for the third time but as the grandfather of his character, marking the end of the franchise.

Tolkan’s other famous role was CDR Tom "Stinger" Jardian in Tony Scott’s 1986 action film Top Gun.

James Tolkan worked in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise, Meg Ryan, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, and others.