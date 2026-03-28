Martha Stewart's shokcing preferences for potential partner come to light: 'I don't care'

Martha Stewart has finally revealed what she is looking for in a man after mastering homemaking skills.

While chatting with PEOPLE magazine for an interview, Stewart revealed that she has become a whiz at homemaking skills that are needed to become a great partner.

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When she was asked about a dream partner and what qualities she looks for in a man, she said, "Lots of things."

Listing her preferences, the 84-year-old American businesswoman and writer quipped, "Nice-looking, bald or not bald — I don't care. If they have a nice-shaped head, it's fine."

The person whom Stewart will consider should have "nice teeth and a nice smile" and when it comes to personality type, she likes “smart, funny” men.

On top of everything, the guy must be affluent because "rich helps," she laughingly said.

"Very rich helps even more. Plane and yacht would be very nice. ... I love yachts,” the Yes, Chef! star noted.

Notably, it came after Stewart reflected on her own qualities in a talk with Page Six, as she shared, “I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house — those are all very homemaker skills."

Despite having great domestic life skills, Stewart is not involved with any guy, as she does not have the time to date.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pixel actress was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990. The couple also welcomed a daughter, Alxis, in their almost 30-year marriage.

Before dating actor Anthony Hopkins, Martha Stewart also dated billionaire Charles Simonyi for 15 years.