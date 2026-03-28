Corey Feldman slams Rob Reiner's Oscar tribute for silencing voices: 'We're destroyed'

Corey Feldman has spoken out about his exclusion from the moving tribute to the late Rob Reiner at the 2026 Oscars.

For those unaware, Feldman acted in Reiner-directed film Stand By Me in 1986 along with Richard Dreyfuss, River Phoenix, Jerry O'Connell, John Cusack, Wil Wheaton, Kiefer Sutherland, and others.

During the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, Feldman was not invited to participate in the tribute for the late director even though his co-stars Wheaton and O'Connell had received an invitation.

Celebrating film’s 40th anniversary, he conversed with Entertainment Weekly about his snub, saying, “I think Jerry and Wil did what had to be done. It was a fleeting moment, so I don't feel like I missed much at all.”

He stated, “I personally was probably maybe a little bothered by the fact that nobody got to speak or do or say anything from their own heart. Although they did a wonderful job, I would’ve liked to have heard from Wil and Jerry and a few other people up there.”

Notably, Feldman appreciated the Academy Awards for paying homage to “the great memory of Rob.”

Even though The Goonies star was not part of the tribute and avoided sharing his “feelings about that,” still “it felt a little bit like a family reunion.”

“I just want to say that I'm with the rest of us, we're all very destroyed that things went down the way they did, losing Rob when we all thought he'd be joining us at some point for this tour and it's a tragedy,” Feldman concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found lifeless in their residence in Los Angeles on December 14, 2025.

Authorities investigated their deaths, found wounds caused by multiple stabs on the late actor and director and his wife’s bodies, and arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who was later charged with first-degree murder.