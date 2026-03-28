How Savannah Guthrie feels about Ashleigh Banfield after her remarks about family amid mom's disappearance

How Savannah Guthrie feels about Ashleigh Banfield remarks

Savannah Guthrie feels a 'line was crossed' when Canadian-American journalist Ashleigh Banfield pointed finger at the grieving family.

Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack has cited a source that claims “Savannah is heartbroken” after Bangield made serious assumptions about Guthrie’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, calling him a “prime suspect”.

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“This isn’t about TV or competition. This is about her family being pulled into something incredibly painful and very public,” the insider said.

Another insider explained, “She was trying to handle this with dignity. Then suddenly someone she knows is being labeled a suspect on national TV. That’s devastating.”

It's also been said that Savannah, who is to return to hosting the Today show on April 6 after a two-month break, is "completely blindsided" with Banfield's claims.

“There’s a line between reporting and causing harm, and Savannah believes that line was crossed,” the source added.

“She’s in protection mode now,” one source said. “Her focus is her family, and keeping them safe from further pain. There’s too much hurt,” the insider explained. “Some wounds are just too deep. Savannah will never forgive her. Never.”

Banfield had made the bombshell some days after 84-year-old Nancy went missing, citing her sources as she named Cioni.

“Again, my law enforcement source tells me that Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, married to Annie Guthrie, Savannah’s sister, is maybe, maybe a prime suspect.”

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos rubbished the claims, saying no family members were suspects in the case. “To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this,” Nanos said in a statement.

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

Nancy went missing on February 1, leaving authorities believe she was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will. The FBI has also released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door in Tucson on the night she vanished.

The Guthrie family has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother.