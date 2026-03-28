‘Hanging around losers’: Trump’s comment steals the spotlight at Miami summit

Donald Trump delivered an address at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami on March 27, 2026, focusing heavily on his peace through strength doctrine and the shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

Emphasizing the priority of victory, Trump identified “winning” as the ultimate necessity when asked about the most important leadership trait missing in the world. He compared global leadership to the definitive outcomes of athletic competition, expressing a preference for the two-hour period of sports-which provides immediate clarity on who is a winner or losers- rather than waiting a lifetime for results.

Advertisement

In a candid moment that drew laughter, Trump claimed he prefers the company of losers because it boosts his ego. He admitted he dislikes listening to the success stories of other highly accomplished individuals, preferring instead to have an audience for his own.

Although he briefly claimed he was kidding about preferring unsuccessful company, he quickly backtracked with a “sort of” suggesting there was truth to his original sentiment. Trump cited legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi to illustrate his point that success and victory allow a leader to “get away with things” even if their methods are considered tough or violent.

The speech reinforced Trump’s long-standing view of leadership as an exercise in absolute dominance and transactional relationships.