Google Android 17 Beta 3 is here— New features, bug fixes and more

Google has released Android 17 Beta 3 alongside updates to the Gemini app interface. The update marks the Platform Stability phases, shifting focus from new features to refinement and bug fixes ahead of the final 2026 release. The company has officially transitioned from the internal codename “Cinnamon Bun” to the Android 17 branding. Users now have more granular dark mode settings for individual apps and incremental updates to privacy and permissions. The update resolves critical stability issues, including unexpected reboots, system freezes, and Pixel Launcher delays.

What’s new in Android 17 Beta 3?

Users can enjoy improved lens transitions and telephoto lens behavior. Additionally, the update reduces Bluetooth pairing delays. In terms of battery life, it fixes issues with the 80% charging limit and battery saver persistence. The update is available for Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel tablet, and newer models.

Gemini app: Interface and feature updates

The top bar of Gemini chats now aligns the title to the left and adds a “New Chat” button and a prominent share button. A standard three-dot overflow menu replaces the previous downward-facing caret, housing options like Pin, Rename, and Delete. While the side-by-side share and overflow icons are available on the web, they are currently missing from the iOS app. Nonetheless, a recent update for iPhone/iPad increased the size and adjusted the positioning of the Gemini spark icon to better match Google’s broader design language.