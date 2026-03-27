Carrefour launches Europe’s first AI shopping on ChatGPT

Carrefour has introduced its AI-powered grocery shopping service through ChatGPT, which enables customers to access all their products through a chatbot in their first implementation as a major European retailer.

The service, which launched in France this year, enables users to search and plan and shop through a conversational interface which represents a transition to AI-based retail shopping experiences.

The new feature reflects the growing trend of “AI shopping” and conversational commerce. Consumers can now use ChatGPT to find recipes, check product availability, build shopping baskets and choose delivery options before completing purchases on Carrefour’s platform.

The buying process becomes easier through this method because it matches the new shopping behaviour of consumers who use AI tools for their daily activities. Carrefour uses artificial intelligence technology as its main strategic element for future business development.

Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard showed during the Carrefour 2030 strategy presentation that artificial intelligence creates better operational results and helps companies connect with their customers.

The retailer supported Google, which created the Universal Commerce Protocol as an open standard that enables better communication between AI systems and retail systems. Carrefour plans to create a shopping experience which provides customers with both personalised service and seamless shopping.