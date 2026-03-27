AI comes for CEOs: Coca-Cola, Walmart leaders step down

Artificial intelligence has expanded its capabilities beyond basic work tasks to now transform executive decision-making processes.

James Quincey has left his position as CEO of The Coca-Cola Company after leading the organisation since 2017 because he believes the company needs to undergo major changes to achieve future expansion. Similarly, Doug McMillon, the Walmart chief executive officer, has left his position after more than ten years because he believes artificial intelligence will transform the retail industry.

Can AI replace CEOs?

The developments show that artificial intelligence is no longer just limited to operational levels but is now reaching the decision-making levels of the topmost corporations in the world.

Both companies are in the process of undergoing significant changes with the rise of automation, cost-cutting, and the efficiencies of artificial intelligence redefining the strategies of the businesses. This change is causing a re-evaluation of leadership priorities, where current leaders are realising that future growth may require different skill sets.

Quincey stated that Coca-Cola had succeeded in the "pre-generative AI age", but now the company was in a new phase, which required new leadership energy. He also stated that now was the right time to hand over the mantle to a new leader with his eyes on the next generation of innovation, with Henrique Braun to take over.

The same idea was echoed by McMillon, who stated that though he can start the process of AI at Walmart, he cannot lead it through its entire process. He cited the growing need for AI in areas like supply chain and customer experience and passed the mantle to John Furner this year.

Executives are realising that their role is not necessarily being taken over by AI and that they are stepping down to allow a new generation of executives who are more adept at handling change caused by technology.

Other executives in the technology field, like Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman, are also realising that AI is playing a larger role in their decision-making and that it will eventually surpass their capabilities in these roles.