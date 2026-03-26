Controversial ‘Five Nights at Epstein’s’ game goes viral among US students

A new online game called Five Nights at Epstein’s has become controversially popular among US college students from Utah to North Carolina.

As mentioned, the game is related to notorious and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The game is available via a web browser and has drawn nearly 200,000 visits in February.

In this game, players pretend to be sexual assault victims trapped on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. The game is designed in such a way that the characters have to bypass security cameras and palm, navigate dimly lit rooms, and protect themselves from surprise attacks from disgraced sex offenders.

In order to win the game, the players must survive 5 nights on the island without letting Epstein find and abuse them.

In recent weeks, even the videos of young students playing the game have taken the internet by storm. Even some videos have shown the tricks how to bypass school security systems, for campuses where the game is already blocked.

Parents and educators are disturbed by the game, fearing that young people are becoming insensitive to the severity of Epstein’s behaviour and that the game is having a damaging effect on kids.

Mary Rodee, a librarian at Canton Central School in upstate New York, said, “That’s not kids being kids; that’s kids hiding from being sexually assaulted. Doesn’t that make you maybe a little more numb to sexually assaulting someone? I’ve got to believe it does.”

Even the tech companies are taking measures against this controversial game. According to a Meta spokesperson, the company has been blocking users from sharing links related to the game.

According to TikTok, the community guidelines also prevent users from sharing and promoting such harmful content, involving the exploitation and abuse of young ones.

Five Nights at Epstein’s game has surfaced when earlier this year the US Department of Justice released 3 million documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and exposed his nefarious activities