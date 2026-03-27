Using AI for job hunting? Here’s what actually helps

Using AI to land a job? Here’s what actually helps

Artificial intelligence has transformed the job search process, but experts believe it does not provide a quick path to employment. The reduced hiring activity together with increased competition has caused job applicants to use AI tools which assist them with creating resumes and preparing for interviews and submitting job applications.

The ability to understand AI application methods through various stages of a job search process helps candidates create exceptional job search results.

How to use AI for job search?

Experts claim that artificial intelligence can be used to enhance CVs and cover letters; however, overdependence on artificial intelligence can have negative consequences. According to Glassdoor's Chief Economist Daniel Zhao, "AI-generated job applications tend to look very similar to each other, making it difficult for job seekers to stand out."

However, instead of using artificial intelligence for creating job applications, job seekers can personalise them.

Greenhouse CEO Daniel Chait recommends using AI to read company reports or job posts to optimise the resume.

Tricks involving keywords are thought to increase the chances of passing the filters, but experts say this is not the case anymore. Today's filters are more sophisticated and will recognise such tricks. Job seekers are encouraged to use clear and relevant information rather than trying to trick the system.

Other than the resume: skills and authenticity are essential. According to LinkedIn's Product Manager Pat Whelan, a job seeker needs to have skills, including a basic knowledge of AI.

With changing workplaces, it is more important for a candidate to be flexible than to possess a particular qualification.

Preparation for interviews is one of the areas where AI is proving to be helpful. Giving mock interviews and researching about the company may help a candidate gain confidence. However, relying on AI for giving live answers in interviews may be too apparent and detrimental.

AI is also being used for scams. Scam jobs may ask for personal or banking information. Experts recommend checking jobs on company websites to avoid falling into a trap.