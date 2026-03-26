US plans crackdown on Chinese robots citing security fears

As the international race in AI and robotics technology escalates, the United States has announced new plans to control the use of foreign technology due to security concerns. The United States has announced new plans to restrict the use of Chinese robots due to rising concerns over data security and control.

According to Reuters, the United States senators and politicians Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer are planning to introduce the “America Security Robotics Act". This bill will prohibit the United States government agencies from using Chinese robots.

In addition, the bill will restrict the United States government agencies from using unmanned ground systems developed by adversary countries, including China.

The lawmakers claim that these robots may be used to gather sensitive information or even be remotely controlled. Tom Cotton stated that robots assembled in China may pose a threat to individual privacy and security, and Chuck Schumer stated that Chinese companies are trying to increase their share in the US tech market.

The proposed ban is a result of various actions taken against Chinese technology in the United States. The FCC recently added some routers assembled in foreign countries to its Covered List due to security concerns and is also trying to ban Chinese drones.

The proposed ban appears to indicate that robotics is the new arena for the US-China tech rivalry, especially due to the popularity of humanoid robots for industrial and domestic purposes.

If passed, the bill could benefit US companies such as Tesla, which is developing humanoid robots, while Chinese firms like Unitree and Agibot continue to expand globally.

The legislation would allow limited exemptions for US military and law enforcement to study Chinese robots under strict conditions, ensuring systems cannot transmit data abroad.