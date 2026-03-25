Trump to appoint Zuckerberg, Ellison, Huang for US tech panel

US President Donald Trump is planning to appoint Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a new technology advisory panel, the White House announced on Wednesday. The council will focus on artificial intelligence policy and other technology issues affecting the United States.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the White House named an initial group of 13 members, which also includes Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

The council, which officially goes by the name President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), can have a maximum membership of 24 members according to an executive order that was issued in January 2025.

The formation of the council highlights the administration’s intent to actively involve top tech executives in national policy discussions.

The council is expected to provide guidance to the administration on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. The panel will shape Washington's technology development and regulation and innovation efforts because Chinese AI competition has increased worldwide.

Ellison and Huang will join Zuckerberg to lead a group of tech executives who will provide their knowledge in software and semiconductors and AI research. The White House declared that the council's mission protects US policies from rising technological progress.