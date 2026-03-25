How safe is your personal health data today?

The growing popularity of wearable technology and health-related apps is reportedly causing new concerns about data privacy, body surveillance, and digital health tracking, with experts saying that personal body data is now accessible to companies and law enforcement agencies.

From smartwatches to DNA kits, millions of users worldwide are unwittingly participating in a growing phenomenon known as the “Internet of Bodies".

Growing dependence on health tech

Devices that track heart rate, sleep, and activity help improve health outcomes. Doctors also use digital devices, such as smart pacemakers, for better health outcomes. However, digital health tracking and data collection also generate a lot of data, which is available for use beyond health-related activities.

Concerns regarding digital health tracking and data collection have risen as several instances have come to light where companies have been found sharing user data.

Some apps, tracking periods and mental health, have also been found selling data related to reproductive health and mental health conditions, raising serious concerns regarding the privacy of user data.

Authorities are also accessing biometric information. Facial recognition, DNA matching, and even information obtained from wearable devices are being used by authorities.

Experts believe biometric surveillance and access to law enforcement information are outpacing the development of laws, which could lead to misuse and incorrect identification.

Experts believe that current laws are not protecting personal information. Although laws exist, they are lacking when it comes to protecting highly personal information such as DNA and health records. Experts believe stricter laws must be developed to control the use of personal information, biometric information, and surveillance.