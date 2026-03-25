Roblox tightens controls as Indonesia enforces child safety law

Roblox will introduce new safety controls for users under 16 in Indonesia as stricter rules on child online safety, social media restrictions, and under-16 accounts come into force on March 28. The government issued a directive which requires platforms to block access for users who have been identified as high-risk.

The company experienced legal issues in the United States because of its child protection practices less than three weeks after this directive became effective. Indonesia will require platforms to deactivate accounts deemed high risk for users under 16.

The new digital safety standards for online protection of young users will be implemented through the policy that Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid introduced.

The company Roblox will introduce new content and communication controls which will restrict access for younger users, but they have not yet disclosed specific information about these new features.

The Indonesian update follows a Nebraska lawsuit, which Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed against Roblox, accusing the company of failing to keep children safe from harmful content and predatory online behaviour.

The complaint alleges that minors accessed harmful content and were subjected to dangerous experiences because existing security measures failed to protect them.

The legal case exists within a larger framework of judicial pressure, which has resulted in more than 130 lawsuits being unified into a single US federal court case. Some allegations claim children were directed to external platforms such as Discord, where risks increased.

Roblox has defended its platform, stating safety remains a core priority. The company highlights features such as chat filters, parental controls, and age verification to address child protection and online safety concerns.