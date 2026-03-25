OpenAI drops Sora as strategy shift derails Disney partnership: Here’s why

The sudden cancellation of Sora marks a major strategic pivot for OpenAI as it shifts away from consumer video generation to focus on corporate tools and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). On Tuesday, OpenAI publicly announced it is dropping Sora, its high-profile AI video tool. The decision came just 30 minutes after a joint meeting with Disney, leaving the media giant’s team shocked. This marks a significant move to terminate a $1 billion, three-year partnership with Disney. While Disney had planned to invest the funds and lend 200 iconic characters for AI videos, the deal never officially closed, and no money has changed hands.

OpenAI is moving away from video to focus on more lucrative areas, specifically coding tools, robotics, and corporate customers. The company is consolidating its research into a single “super-app” focused on AGI development. This move aims to simplify the user experience and reduce the friction caused by using multiple fragmented platforms. Executives believe this will streamline resources, helping the company maintain its quality standards and move faster against competitors like Anthropic. As President, Greg Brockman will temporarily oversee the product overhaul and the organizational shifts required to make it happen.

Why was Sora cancelled?

According to internal sources, Sora required massive computational power, which was draining resources from other high-priority teams. This streamlining comes as OpenAI prepares for a potential stock market debut as early as later this year. Rival Anthropic has gained significant ground with its Claude Code product, forcing OpenAI to ramp up its own enterprise and developer offerings.

Sora’s debut in 2024 originally stunned the tech world, sparking a global arms race in AI video generation across the US and China. The Sora team expressed disappointment on X and stated that details on preserving user work would be shared at a later date. Disney officially stated it respects the decision, and both companies are reportedly discussing alternative ways to partner or invest in the future.