Tencent unveils OpenClaw AI inside WeChat as China’s tech battle intensifies

Tencent has introduced a tool called ClawBot that connects the OpenClaw AI agent directly with WeChat. ClawBot appears as a standard contact within WeChat, allowing the app’s 1 billion+ users to trigger AI tasks via simple chat commands.

OpenClaw is an open-source agent capable of automating functional tasks like sending emails and transferring files. This follows Tencent’s recent launch of its own AI agent suite, which includes QClaw (personal), Lighthouse (developers), and WorkBuddy (enterprise). Users have rushed to install and experiment with agent products, prompting tech firms to explore business opportunities even as authorities warn of security risks.

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Alibaba recently launched Wukong, an enterprise platform that coordinates multiple AI agents for complex tasks like meeting transcription and document editing. Baidu has integrated OpenClaw-based agents across a wide range of hardware and software, from smart-home devices to cloud services. AI agents have become a primary area of competition for Chinese tech giants.

While user interest and experimentation are surging, Chinese authorities have issued warnings regarding potential security risks associated with these autonomous agents.

Nonetheless, Tencent’s recent move is a direct response to aggressive launches from its primary rivals, as the company seeks to carve out a specific niche in the agent ecosystem.