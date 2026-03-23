AI CEO era begins: Mark Zuckerberg building ‘smart assistant’ to help run Meta

Meta is set to witness an era where artificial intelligence will take the role of CEO.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg is building an AI CEO agent to help him lead Meta platforms and make smart decisions.

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According to the sources privy to the matter, the AI agent is still in the developmental phase. Once trained, the smart assistant powered by artificial intelligence will help Zuckerberg get information faster by retrieving the answers within seconds.

The CEO agent is also meant to accelerate the pace of work, help decision-making, and make coordination easy and seamless by eliminating layers from organizational structure.

“We’re investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done. We’re elevating individual contributors and flattening teams. If we do this, then I think that we’re going to get a lot more done and I think it’ll be a lot more fun,” Zuckerberg said in January.

According to Meta, in today’s competitive landscape AI adoption holds a key to gain an edge in future tech ventures.

Meta’s ‘second brain’

According to sources, Meta is developing another tool named “Second Brain” which is a combination of a chatbot and agent. The system is designed to index and search documents for projects. Meta's employees called this tool “an AI chief of staff.”

“My Claw” is also being tested, allowing it to access work files and chat logs.

Earlier this month, Meta also acquired Moltbook, a viral social networking platform for AI agents where humans are observing entities.