Are your Instagram DMs still safe after Meta’s move?

Meta is set to discontinue its end-to-end encryption for Instagram direct messages, which creates global security issues because it affects both data protection and encrypted communication methods.

The decision, which will take effect on May 8, results from low user adoption of the feature. The experts warn that Meta's current actions will decrease worldwide standards for end-to-end encryption while showing other technology firms how to protect user privacy.

Why is Meta removing encryption?

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Meta reported that only a few users chose to use encrypted messaging on Instagram. The company asserts that users who need secure communication should use WhatsApp.

The critics claim that finding the feature proved difficult from the start. The organisation failed to establish encryption as the standard security measure which it had previously promised. Johns Hopkins University cryptographer Matt Green explained that organisations must maintain their public commitments to privacy because breaking these commitments will damage trust in secure messaging systems.

Security experts say this decision could set a precedent. If a company as large as Meta steps back from encryption, others may follow. Security Executive Davi Ottenheimer criticised the move, calling it “deeply cynical” and suggesting the company designed the feature in a way that limited its adoption.

At the same time, privacy advocates have also argued that the removal of end-to-end encryption, digital privacy, and messaging tools could put users in a greater risk category.

In this regard, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier committed to providing greater privacy protection to users of messaging platforms.