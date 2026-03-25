UK launches trial to test social media ban impact on teenagers

Teenagers spend more time online than ever, which creates problems for their mental health and sleep patterns and their ability to use digital devices. The United Kingdom social media pilot programme will run for six weeks to study how social media restrictions impact users.

The study will include 300 participants who are between 13 and 17 years old while their parents control access to TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram through various app usage restrictions.

How does UK social media trial work?

The families are divided into four categories. One category will have apps completely blocked, like a complete ban on social media. Another category will have a daily time limit of one hour on major social media sites. The third category will have a curfew from 9pm to 7am, while the fourth category will have unrestricted access.

The parents are also provided with information on how to restrict their children’s usage of their phones. The UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport states that at the beginning and end of the trial, families will be interviewed to measure the effect of the restrictions, problems encountered, and overall success of the restrictions.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: "We are determined to give young people the childhood they deserve and to prepare them for the future."

The social media consultation, which started in early March, has received close to 30000 responses. The trial results will assist the government in determining which restrictions or bans should be implemented across wider areas.

Experts believe this research serves as the foundation for developing social media regulations and online safety protocols and establishing proper technology usage for adolescents.

ing social media regulations and online safety protocols and establishing proper technology usage for adolescents.