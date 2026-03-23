From AI layoffs to hiring frenzy: OpenAI plans to double workforce by 2026

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced plans to nearly double its workforce to 8,000 from 4,500 by the end of 2026.

As reported by the Financial Times, the recent hiring drive aims to concentrate across product development, research, engineering, and sales departments. The ChatGPT maker is also planning to recruit specialists focused on “technical ambassadorship.”

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These specialists will help businesses make better use of its tools to gain a competitive edge in the midst of the AI race. OpenAI has recently signed a lease of a new office in San Francisco to accommodate the new workforce.

The recent announcement to expand the workforce comes as OpenAI is facing competition from two significant tech giants, including Anthropic and Google.

Anthropic is also working to build forward-deployed engineering teams to strengthen relationships with customer enterprises and generate more revenue.

The company's latest funding round valued it ​at $840 billion, as ​Big ⁠Tech and Masayoshi Son's Softbank opens new tab joined its blockbuster $110 billion round.

OpenAI’s ‘Code Red'

In December, OpenAI CEO issued “code red” in an internal memo with an aim to halt non-core projects and redirect their efforts to improve ChatGPT in response to Google’s Gemini 3 release.

Fidji Simo, who runs and manages OpenAI’s applications business, urged the employees and teams to abandon side quests and focus on three core projects: improving the company’s coding model Codex, transforming ChatGPT into a productivity tool, and expanding customers base.