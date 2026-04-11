27% of workers say AI replaces some job tasks: Survey

Artificial intelligence is increasingly reshaping how people work, with more than a quarter of employees saying the technology has already taken over parts of their job, according to a new survey.

The poll conducted by Ipsos in collaboration with Epoch AI found that 27% of employed users reported that AI tools now handle some of their routine tasks, such as summarising documents or organising information.

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The results showcases an increase in AI technology usage throughout the world. The technology has become a standard part of daily routines since 48% of American adults reported using AI tools during the previous week.

Employment-based users distribute their work duties between personal obligations and professional responsibilities. About 51% said they use AI equally or more for work, while 47.1% reported primarily personal use.

The survey shows that AI technology replaces tasks while it creates new work opportunities for employees. About 21% of respondents said the technology has enabled them to take on new responsibilities, such as data analysis tasks which would typically require coding skills.

Most employees reported that their work tasks continue without any major modifications. Nearly 68% of the participants declared that AI had not taken over any of their current duties, while approximately 73.6% of the participants reported that AI had not added any new responsibilities to their work.

Access appears to play a key role in how widely AI is used at work. Employees with employer-provided subscriptions are far more likely to use AI tools professionally.

The percentage of users who reported equal AI usage for work and personal activities increased from 58% who paid for tools to 76% who received employment-based access. Free-tier users reported workplace usage at a rate that exceeded one-third of their total number.

Microsoft Copilot became the most commonly used AI tool among working professionals, while ChatGPT and Google Gemini followed behind.

Policymakers currently evaluate different methods for establishing AI regulatory frameworks. US states have enacted laws that protect consumers and safeguard data privacy while federal authorities demand a single national regulatory system to prevent different states from creating separate rules.

Tech companies and regulators face increasing tensions between them. xAI, Elon Musk's AI company, has filed a challenge against state regulations, claiming that these rules will restrict technological progress.