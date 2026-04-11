Anthropic steals AI spotlight from OpenAI at HumanX

If one thing became clear at the HumanX conference in San Francisco this week, where 6,500 executives, founders and investors gathered to talk about artificial intelligence, it is that Anthropic AI and enterprise AI tools are reshaping industry attention away from OpenAI, at least for now.

The event demonstrated an increasing tendency of businesses to adopt artificial intelligence coding systems, which included the showcase of Anthropic's Claude Code at the event.

Advertisement

The executives highlighted the tool as the main topic during their discussions about software development and productivity, which included competing products from OpenAI, Cursor, and Google.

Anthropic established its business operations in 2021 when former OpenAI scientists created the company. The company has maintained its growth trajectory despite facing legal challenges and policy conflicts, which included a recent Pentagon-related restriction.

The company retains multiple federal partnerships while legal proceedings continue, which strengthens its market position in enterprise artificial intelligence.

The public release of Claude Code occurred in May 2025, and since that time it has become a popular tool for software code generation and code editing and code review purposes.

Industry experts believe that the software has generated billions of dollars in yearly revenue, which has created what some business leaders call "Claude mania" throughout the industry.

Glean enterprise AI company chief executive Arvind Jain reported that businesses have quickly adopted the tool because of its increasing popularity.

He described a strong preference among leaders for a single standout AI system that can handle complex coding workflows. The conference showcased Anthropic's latest model release, Claude Mythos Preview, which attracted interest because of its cybersecurity and reasoning abilities that are currently accessible only to selected organisations.

Industry leaders say the rise of AI coding agents is also reshaping internal workflows. Companies are increasingly restructuring engineering teams, with some reporting smaller teams achieving faster output through automation.

Cisco president Jeetu Patel said many firms are beginning to treat AI systems as “digital coworkers”, changing how teams are organised and how work is delivered.