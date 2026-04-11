Man arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s house

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday morning following an arson attack on the residence of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and subsequent threats made at the company’s headquarters. The situation began when San Francisco police reported that an unidentified male threw a Molotov cocktail at a North Beach residence-identified by OpenAI as Altman’s home-around 4:12 AM.

The suspect was detained approximately one hour later after police received reports of a man threatening to burn down another building near OpenAI’s headquarters.

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The company confirmed that no injuries were reported and that they are cooperating fully with law enforcement. OpenAI’s spokesperson expressed gratitude for the SFPD’s rapid response, while in a blog post, Sam Altman acknowledged the “high sakes” of AI technology, attributing some industry criticism to sincere concern. The attack occurs as OpenAI faces mounting pressure over a controversial deal to allow its technology in classified US military operations.

This reflects recent polling which underlines distrust of the sector, with NBC News reporting that artificial intelligence is currently less popular than US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The suspect’s motive remains unknown, and the San Francisco Police Department has not yet commented on whether the attack was directly linked to the recent controversies surrounding the company.