Microsoft clarifies Copilot is not just for entertainment use

Microsoft is clarifying how its AI assistant Copilot should be understood after users spotted wording in its terms of use describing the tool as being for entertainment purposes only. The update has sparked debate over how Microsoft positions its artificial intelligence tools and whether the label reflects current use cases.

The issue came to light after reports highlighted that Microsoft’s Copilot terms still included language suggesting the tool was intended for entertainment use. This raised questions about the company’s stance on its AI assistant, especially as it becomes more deeply embedded across Microsoft products.

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Microsoft Chief Communications Officer Frank Shaw stated that the present language existed since the time of Copilot's original development when it served as a Bing search companion.

The company stated that its current AI assistant operates under different functions than the previous use for entertainment purposes which existed before.

The Copilot terms, which were revised in October 2025, state that Copilot makes errors which users should not use as main sources of critical guidance. The system advises users to handle outputs with care because of widespread doubts about artificial intelligence systems' reliability.

Microsoft uses this clarification to expand Copilot throughout its entire product range by integrating it into both productivity applications and corporate systems. Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella identified Copilot as essential for his everyday work tasks, which demonstrates that it functions as more than a basic research instrument.