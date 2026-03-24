Instagram now wants to turn all your photos into video: Here’s why

Instagram is reportedly working on a new AI-powered tool that generates smooth transitions between still photos in Stories, aiming to transform a flat slideshow into something that looks more like a video.

The feature called “AI Transition” in the app’s interface, was first unveiled by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi and has since been confirmed by multiple sources tracking Instagram’s development. The new tool works alongside the existing “Separate” mode and appears to use generative AI to fill the visual gap between two images, generating new pixels that morph one photo smoothly into the next.

How it works: Instagram AI photo-to-video tech

Users can ask the AI to change a hair color, add a crown to someone’s head or insert a sunset background, as well as apply preset efforts that alter outfits and image styles. These tools were previously limited to the Meta AI chatbot; this new transition feature represents a strategic shift in Instagram’s creative suite. It allows users to turn a handful of still images into content that mimics videos, enabling creators to produce engaging stories without needing to edit actual footage.

In this connection, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has acknowledged that while AI makes content cheap and easy to produce, these tools are designed to make the final output more refined and professional.

The recent AI transition will be available for some users as an option within the Instagram stories gallery; users can select two or images to generate a seamless transition. The feature has not been publicly released yet, as it remains in development until an official launch date is announced.