From dementia detection to legal tech: Scotland bets big on AI

Scotland is putting its stake in the ground as part of a global boom in artificial intelligence with the establishment of a new national agency, AI Scotland. The government has predicted that AI could add £23bn a year to the economy by 2035.

The government is aiming to ensure a balance between economic growth and ethical considerations with regards to AI.

Scotland’s AI agency

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There are already various projects across the country to utilise the capabilities of AI. The University of Edinburgh, for example, is working on a device that might help opticians identify early signs of dementia through images of the retina. AI systems are also helping teachers with administrative work in education.

Environmental projects involve the monitoring of puffin populations with the help of drones, as well as software to help firefighters detect toxins.

AI companies from both established businesses and new startups are establishing their presence in Scotland. Wordsmith AI is developing legal technology solutions, while CoreWeave and DataVita are collaborating on an AI computing facility in Lanarkshire which has a value of £2.5 billion and is recognised as one of the most advanced AI facilities in the world.

AI Pathfinder is funding an industrial park development for its project in Irvine, North Ayrshire, which has the potential to generate £15 billion in economic benefits for the local area.

AI technology brings ethical and privacy and employment problems, despite its potential benefits. The Scottish government supports responsible and ethical AI practices through its collaboration with unions to safeguard employment and its establishment of a Future Jobs Panel which evaluates workforce effects and skill development. The agency creates ethical guidelines which help to stop improper behaviour.



