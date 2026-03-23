Microsoft Windows 11 emergency update fixes connectivity bug affecting Office, Teams, OneDrive

Microsoft has released a Microsoft Windows 11 emergency update after users reported widespread issues affecting key apps following its latest security patch.

According to Windows Latest, March’s mandatory update caused “major issues affecting internet connectivity in some apps,” disrupting services such as Teams, Outlook, OneDrive and Office.

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The fix is being rolled out as an optional patch titled “2026-03 Update (KB5085516) (26200.8039).”

However, it “doesn’t appear to download automatically,” meaning users experiencing problems will need to install it manually, according to Windows Latest.

Microsoft has said the update is only necessary for affected users amd it “includes updates from previous security and non-security releases, along with an additional fix,” the company noted.

The issue does not stop apps from opening, but it affects online features, such as syncing, cloud access and communication tools.

Reports suggest the bug may impact a wide range of Microsoft services, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Copilot.

Windows Latest reported that it “found multiple reports that claim the bug affects nearly all Microsoft apps, including the Windows Store and even the Feedback Hub.”