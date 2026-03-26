Melania Trump appears with humanoid robot at White House

The White House hosted an educational event on Wednesday which technology leaders from different countries attended to find solutions for empowering children through innovative methods. The event featured a participant who was neither a diplomat nor a policymaker but instead a humanoid robot.

International leaders assembled at the event to plan educational empowerment methods which would utilise innovation and artificial intelligence technologies to benefit children.

The humanoid named Figure 03 walked with First Lady Melania Trump along the red carpet before it took its position at the centre of the room.

The speaker expressed gratitude to first lady Melania Trump, stating, "Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education", offering greetings in 10 languages.

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, declared, "You are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House." The robot proceeded to reverse its path along the red carpet, which served as a significant demonstration of human-robot partnership.

Figure 03 is the third-generation humanoid from Figure AI, a Sunnyvale, California-based startup. The robot which entered the market in October 2025 serves as a domestic helper that performs cleaning and laundry and dishwashing duties. The CEO Brett Adcock used social media to announce the achievement, which he described as "the first humanoid robot in the White House".

The startup is competing with companies including Boston Dynamics, Elon Musk’s Tesla, and Chinese robotics firms to produce human-like robots capable of performing everyday tasks.