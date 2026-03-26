Who survives AI job cuts Palantir CEO Alex Karp explains

Artificial intelligence is transforming workplaces around the world, raising questions about which jobs will survive automation. Palantir CEO Alex Karp provided some insight on which workers are most likely to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence. They are those with hands-on skills and neurodivergent thinking.

Karp points to two groups of workers who have a strong advantage. The first are those with vocational skills, meaning electricians, plumbers, and technicians. These jobs are hard to automate because of the problem-solving required.

The other group are those who are neurodivergent. Karp, who has talked publicly about his own struggles with dyslexia, points out that people with ADHD, autism, and other neurodivergent thinking are “more like an artist". They can see patterns that others can’t.”

He describes this as being “more like an artist", spotting patterns and solutions others might miss.

Karp’s approach challenges the conventional notion of job security attached to higher education. While education can provide information, skills, and experience, creative skills and thinking outside the box might be more relevant in a world of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as routine tasks are likely to be replaced by technology.

According to research firm Gartner, by 2027, Fortune 500 companies will actively seek out neurodivergent employees to gain a competitive advantage.

Technology firm Palantir has created a Neurodivergent Fellowship to encourage unconventional thinkers to join the team, as creative thinking is a competitive advantage. Karp believes that as technology advances, human creative skills and experience will be the survival skills of the future.