Is X down globally? Thousands of users report problems

Social media users worldwide are facing frustration as Elon Musk's X is down for thousands of users across the world, leaving many unable to access their timelines and mobile app. The outage began earlier on Thursday and has been reported in the United States, the United Kingdom and other regions, according to outage tracking websites.

Is X down globally?

The outage tracker Downdetector shows more than 30000 users who reported problems with X according to its data. About 31,600 of these reports came from the United States, where users mostly reported timeline/feed problems.

About 41% of users reported they could not access the X app, while approximately 6% identified problems with the website. The Statusgator tracker also shows the outage affects users throughout multiple countries, which include Europe and North America.

Users have also taken to other social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to check if the outage was a general issue. One user wrote on Threads, “Twitter is down again for like the fifth time this month or something. I guess this is what happens when you fire all of your engineers.” Another user asked if the platform had been hacked.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Have not been able to upload any graphics for about an hour. Cannot access ‘unsent posts’ or scheduled posts. It does not matter if it is a JPEG or a GIF.”

However, no official statement has been issued by X on the cause of the outage and when services will be restored.