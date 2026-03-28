Sony PS5 price increases in Canada for the second time in a year

Sony has announced another price increase for its PlayStation 5 consoles, marking the second hike in less than a year and pushing overall costs up by roughly 30 per cent compared to last year.

The company said the changes reflect “continued pressures in the global economic landscape,” with new prices set to take effect next Thursday.

In the United States, the standard PS5 will now cost $649.99, while the digital edition rises to $599.99. The PS5 Pro will increase to $899.99.

Sony previously raised prices by $50 last August, and the latest increase comes amid broader economic challenges.

Global trade disruptions, including tariffs imposed by the United States, and ongoing conflict in the Middle East have added to rising costs in manufacturing and supply chains.

In a statement on its website, Sony said: “We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

Industry analysts say supply issues, including reduced helium exports following an attack on a gas facility in Qatar, may also be contributing to higher production costs for semiconductors used in gaming consoles.