Will iPhone still exist in 50 years, Apple says yes

As Apple approaches its 50th anniversary, the company is turning its focus firmly to the future, betting on artificial intelligence and the enduring role of the iPhone to drive its next era of growth.

The company's senior executives state that the company's strategy focuses on two main areas, which include developing AI solutions and maintaining essential features of its products for user interactions.

The Apple executives Greg Joswiak, who serves as SVP of worldwide marketing, and John Ternus, who works as SVP of hardware engineering, explained their vision for AI-based development which will preserve essential company values and core products.

Apple has maintained its policy of forward-looking development since its founding because co-founder Steve Jobs believed that studying previous achievements would hinder creative progress.

Apple has successfully adapted to different technological changes that started with personal computers and advanced to mobile devices. The company's products, which include the Macintosh and iPhone, have created significant technological advancements that continue to shape its current business strategy.

Executives insist Apple is already deeply involved in artificial intelligence, even if it is not always visible. The company has used artificial intelligence throughout its product ecosystem, according to Apple SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak.

Apple SVP of hardware engineering John Ternus explained that Apple devices can provide artificial intelligence experiences because they have strong capabilities even though the company does not create independent artificial intelligence systems.

The company believes that AI technology will improve its current products instead of replacing them. The iPhone will serve as the primary device for future computing technologies according to industry experts.

Apple executives show confidence in the iPhone's future because they observe increasing competition and new AI-powered devices being developed throughout the market.

The upcoming technologies will develop connections with smartphones according to their leaders because they believe smartphones will continue to exist.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook explained that company values and corporate culture will stay the same even though technology will change. He dismissed AI technology as a replacement for human leadership while confirming that Apple believes in human-centred innovation.