Wikipedia bans AI-generated content with limited exceptions

The famous online encyclopedia has amended its policy regarding edits made by artificial intelligence and has decided to ban AI-generated content across all of its platforms. It has allowed AI to be used under only two exceptions, including translation and copy-editing purposes.

According to the new policy, editors are not permitted to use artificial intelligence to write or rewrite any article on Wikipedia. However, AI tools can be used for translation and copy-editing purposes, both of which need to be keenly reviewed by human editors.

On this change, Wikipedia has stated that artificial intelligence can be used for translation and copy-editing purposes but can also introduce errors and change the original meaning of a sentence. It is mandatory for editors to manually check all changes made using any AI tools.

Why is Wikipedia restricting AI?

The decision reflects concerns that AI-generated text may violate Wikipedia's core principles, which include neutrality and verifiability. The platform requires content to show balanced perspectives which must be supported by reliable sources, yet AI systems do not provide this standard.

In 2025, Wikipedia blocked the use of AI-generated article summaries due to backlash from the community of editors. At the same time, the Wikimedia Foundation announced a drop in human page views. This has sparked concerns over the future of the platform.

Wikipedia acknowledges the importance of human judgement and has allowed the use of AI systems for the improvement of content. It is necessary for the editors of the content to manually implement the changes and accuracy suggested by the AI system. In the case of translated content, the person translating the content is required to be proficient in the two languages and cross-check the content generated by the AI system with the original content.