Meta, YouTube face backlash after social media addiction verdict

Silicon Valley is facing a major turning point after a Los Angeles jury ruled that Meta and YouTube designed addictive platforms that harmed a young user’s mental health. The case, decided after nine days of deliberation, awarded $6 million in damages to a 20-year-old plaintiff known as Kaley.

The ruling has sparked new concerns over social media addiction, tech accountability, and social media design, which could lead to a new wave of lawsuits of the same kind.

Although some people within the tech world are dismissing the ruling, others are concerned that it could be the start of a new era of reckoning for social media companies.

As an insider within the tech world stated, “We’re having a moment,” which reflects the level of concern within the tech world. According to legal experts, the ruling could fuel new lawsuits based on the argument that social media companies are intentionally creating a platform that maximises user engagement while compromising users’ mental health.

Both Meta and Google have stated that they will appeal the ruling, citing that teen mental health is a complicated issue that cannot be caused by a single factor.

Meta said it will “defend itself vigorously", but Google said that YouTube is a responsibly designed streaming service. The case was over the claim that social media was causing problems like depression and body image issues after extensive usage.

Legal analysts have said that this ruling could lead to thousands of similar cases. Several bellwether trials have been scheduled to test if social media companies can be held liable for user harm due to addiction.

The financial impact of this ruling could be substantial if the court continues to rule in favour of plaintiffs. In fact, it has been said that this growing legal threat to social media companies is an existential threat to them, especially with regulators taking a closer look at the social media world.