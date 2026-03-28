Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Kimi Antonelli beats George Russell in thrilling F1 qualifying

Kimi Antonelli has secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix after outcompeting his teammate George Russell by 0.298 seconds.

Despite a lock-up at the hairpin on his final lap, Antonelli’s early pace was enough to secure the top spot, making him the youngest pole-sitter in F1 history.

Mercedes teammate George Russell started 2nd, trailing Antonelli by 0.298s and struggling with rear grip.

The 19-year-old Italian said in a post-game interview, “Super happy with the session. It was a good one, a clean one. And I felt very good in the car and every run I was just improving and improving.”

"Shame about the last lap after a lock-up in Turn 11 but it was a good one before that,” he added.

Given Antonelli’s thrilling F1 qualifying, he is emerging as a serious threat to Russell in the championship.

Antonelli and Russell are separated by only four points heading into the race.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc took 3rd and 4th positions respectively, sharing the second row. Lando Norris took 5th, while Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) qualified 6th.

“We have looked good all weekend,” said Piastri, who is yet to start a grand prix this season after a crash on the reconnaissance lap in Australia and a battery failure in China before the start.

‘We don't have the pace to match Mercedes but we are getting closer,” he added.

Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bull) qualified 10th, notably bumping Verstappen out of the top ten. Other top ten finishers include Pierre Gasly, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Max Verstappen was knocked out in the second session and will start 11th, complaining that his car was "undriveable."

World champion Norris is also grappling with reliability problems this weekend as he was unable to perform second practice due to hydraulic and battery failures.