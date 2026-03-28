American Airlines flight attendant case: missing crew member found dead in Colombia

A Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant who went missing in Colombia has been found dead, authorities confirmed.

Officials said the body of 32-year-old Fernando Gutierrez was discovered on Friday in a rural area between Jericó and Puente Iglesias, according to an update shared by the mayor of Medellín.

Gutierrez had been reported missing after disappearing on Saturday night while on a routine layover in Medellín.

He was scheduled to stay overnight before working a return flight to Miami the next day.

Local reports say Gutierrez had shared his location at an Airbnb shortly before he went missing.

Concerned friends and colleagues later filed a missing persons report with local authorities.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether Gutierrez was the victim of a crime. A medical examiner in Colombia is working to determine the cause of death.

The victim’s father, who is currently in Medellín, has been notified, along with the US ambassador to Colombia.

In a statement to FOX 4, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said it was supporting efforts to locate their colleague.

Meanwhile, American Airlines said it was “actively engaged” with local law enforcement and is providing support to Gutierrez’s family during the investigation.