Cruz Beckham drops 'happy' news amid family's ongoing feud

Cruz Beckham has officially announced his tour to North America amid ongoing tension in his family.

For those unaware, Cruz has currently been doing shows in Britain with his music band, The Breakers, before the release of his debut album.

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Notably, this news comes after the 21-year-old British singer and musician performed in front of his family, including his father, David Beckham, mother, Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl, and his siblings, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham, at The Courtyard Theatre in Hoxton on Thursday, March 26.

Brooklyn Beckham did not join other members of his family, as he now lives in the United States with his wife, Nicole Peltz, after a family feud.

After completing his recent performances, the son of former English soccer player shared the exciting news of his tour to the United States and Canada along with his band The Breakers.

He shared the clip on his Instagram, in which he can be heard saying, “Hello fellow Breakers. We are very happy and proud to announce the second leg of the For Your Love tour.”

“We're coming to America and Canada. We're excited to see you there so get your tickets now,” the If Everyday Was Christmas crooner concluded with an announcement.

It is pertinent to mention that Cruz Beckham and The Breakers will kick off their tour from July 28, 2026, with a show in Washington. The tour will be concluded on September 19, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.