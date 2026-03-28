Kristen Bell calls parenting ‘hardest and best’ in birthday shoutout to eldest daughter

Kristen Bell calls parenting ‘hardest and best’ in shoutout to eldest daughter

Kristen Bell marked a milestone moment on Saturday as she celebrated her eldest daughter Lincoln's 13th birthday.

The Nobody Wants This actress, 45, treated the teenager to a public tribute on Instagram with a video montage posted on March 28.

Set to Amos Lee’s song Sweat Pea, the birthday montage was packed with candid clips and childhood photos, including moments of Lincoln and her one-year younger sister, Delta, celebrating birthdays, dancing and spending time together, while Bell and her husband Dax Shepard, 51, also appeared in the video. However, none of her daughters' faces was shown in the montage.

In writing, Bell reflected on the past 13 years spent raising her firstborn, praising Lincoln’s wit, compassion and adventurous spirit.

"She reminds us every day that family is literally the best of it- the real stuff. (And also to never under estimate how good it feels to hold someone’s hand)," the actress wrote in the caption.

She also got candid about parenthood in the lengthy note, calling it her life's most challenging yet most rewarding experience.

Bell concluded her message by thanking the support system around their family and calling raising her daughter “the greatest job on earth.”

"Thank you to all the role models we have had for our girls(I’m looking at you Mrs Browne!!!) and to the village who taught us how to be parents," she wrote before signing off with a few more loving words for the teen.

Shepard has previously spoken about his daughter’s growing interest in performing arts. During a 2024 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, he shared that watching her sing and take part in musical theatre often brings him to tears, much like when he watches Bell perform.