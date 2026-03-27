Windsor House called to help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘They are going to crash’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to undertake paid gigs while traveling to Australia has not just rubbed people the wrong way, sparked rumors of taxpayer-dollar involvement. But has also caused one expert to come forward with a warning of the ages.

That expert is Ms Tina Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair and she penned these thoughts of hers, in a piece for her Substack because she believes the signs all point to financial constraints.

In her view, The Sussexes' are all but screaming that their revenue streams are “starting to dry up.”

So, as she puts it, before the Sussexes “crash and burn,” the House of Windsor needs to “put aside schadenfreude and grip the problem.” The solution to which would be giving in and offering Harry and Meghan a limited but international role to undertake.

For those unversed with the Sussexes’ plans, the two have nearly big payouts awaiting them but where Prince Harry will make a keynote address at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne on April 15-16, and discuss things like workplace mental health for a mid-five-figure fee. His wife Meghan will lead a luxury "Her Best Life" women's-only retreat in Sydney, with a gala dinner and in-conversation event for ticket holders able to score tickets costing $2,699–$3,199 AUD.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "Could it not have worked, half in half out? He is the spare, he isn't going to be King, so why couldn't they have worked out some sort of compromise?”

"He's a natural with the crowds: funny, informal, charming. This week (when Harry had returned to London for the visit) has shown what a great loss he is.

But as far as the Palace is concerned, it seems the basic conundrum remains: how can a working member of the royal family, even a part-timer, also operate in the commercial world?"