Sarah Ferguson in search for wealthy new partner?

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is said to be in search for a wealthy new partner as she navigates a difficult chapter in her life.

Insiders revealed that Sarah has been moving between international locations, including Europe and the Middle East, after stepping back from public life and arrest of her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

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An insider told Radar Online, "Sarah's situation has shifted dramatically – not long ago she was being invited into some of the most powerful and well-connected social circles, and now she is finding doors quietly closing, even in the United States, where she previously enjoyed a very warm reception. It has been a profound change for her to process."

They went on to add, "She is acutely aware that her reputation has been damaged and that it is affecting how she is perceived in both social and professional settings."

"In her view, forming a relationship with someone who has significant wealth and influence could help rebuild her credibility and open doors that are currently closed to her, allowing her to regain a foothold in the kind of world she feels she has lost," the source said.

The insider noted that Sarah Ferguson is on the "hunt for a sugar daddy to keep her in the very lavish manner to which she has become accustomed."

The former Duchess of York reportedly wants to reinvest her image with a source claiming that she "is approaching this as a full-scale reinvention - not just in terms of her public profile, but how she presents herself day to day."

"There is a real belief on her part that refining her image, looking fresher and more youthful, will give her a stronger footing both socially and in any future romantic prospects."

"In her mind, this goes far beyond simply finding companionship. She sees a relationship with someone who is affluent and well-connected as a pathway back into the kind of circles, opportunities and influence she previously enjoyed.For her, it is about restoring a level of status and access that she feels has slipped away in recent years," the insider added of the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.